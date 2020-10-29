Huawei Indonesia supports government professional programs

Huawei together with Dr. Chief of Staff of the President of Moeldoko. (Huawei)

Hitekno.com – The Indonesian Forward Cabinet government has made human resource (HR) development a national development priority. The need for human resources that master technology and information is an important prerequisite for achieving the national development goals.

“To create a digital ecosystem, we need to work with all parties, including industry, so that our talents can develop,” said Dr. Moeldoko, the President’s Chief of Staff at the signing of the cooperation agreement with Huawei Indonesia on Wednesday (October 28) in Jakarta. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Huawei Indonesia and KSP became even more special as it coincided with the commemoration of the 92nd Day of the Youth Promise, on the theme of “Unity and Awakening”.

It is hoped that the signing of the five-year collaboration will give the Indonesian talent opportunities. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Indonesia contains the development of 100,000 human resources in Indonesia through vocational education. It is hoped that later on, the information and communication technology (ICT) human resources belonging to Indonesia will have international standards.

DR. Moeldoko recognized the commitment of Huawei Indonesia to support the development of human resources who master information technology. According to him, this field will become an important foundation for Indonesia to become a world economic power in 2045.

By 2030, Indonesia will need 9 million qualified employees in the ICT sector who have mastered leading digital technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, 5G to IoT. “This is a need that requires synergies from a number of parties. Government cannot be alone, nor can the private sector,” he said.

Huawei Indonesia CEO Jacky Chen stated his party’s readiness to support this commitment by the Indonesian government. According to Chen, actively participating in developing the quality of human resources in ICT with global competency is part of Huawei’s longstanding commitment since its presence in Indonesia 20 years ago.

“Through the Huawei ASEAN Academy Indonesia, we hold various training courses, seminars, comparative studies, certifications and competitions to enrich knowledge, deepen understanding and improve mastery of leading technologies,” he said.