In the test phase, Netflix will be equipped with the audio mode function

Netflix illustration. (Unsplash / Sayan Ghosh)

Hitekno.com – Audiovisual Services are now trying to explore the background video playback feature for YouTube Premium subscribers.

Not only YouTube, but also Netflix should have similar functions. XDS developers reported that the Netflix movie streaming service application is testing new features.

The latest version of the application is 7.9.1. The Netflix application immediately receives features that are almost similar to YouTube Premium with background playback.

The newest feature in the Netflix app is called Audio Mode.

Netflix illustration. (Unsplash / Giordano Rossoni)

In this audio mode, users can switch to other applications and play content in the background.

Later users can listen to a program without having to watch the show on Netflix.

When reporting from the Gizmochina page about the APK, a string was found that would allow users to only disable video and only stream audio.

The audio mode feature allows Netflix users to save data as users don’t have to stream videos, which usually takes up a lot of quota.

Even so, the audio mode feature is not sure that Netflix will open. Let’s just wait.