K / DA, Idol Virtual League of Legends Releases New Music Video

K / DA, the virtual idol of League of Legends. (League of Legends)

Hitekno.com – K / DA, a virtual idol group founded by Riot Games for the MOBA game League of Legends, has released its latest music video, titled MORE.

Previously, this virtual idol had also released his latest lyric video after pausing for some time. But now K / DA has been confirmed again.

Namely by launching his latest music video MORE. Here again the four heroes of the League of Legends can be seen demonstrating their skills.

The music video for the virtual idol was officially published yesterday on Thursday (October 29th, 2020) on the YouTube channel League of Legends. And of course get a great reception right away.

Just 12 hours after it was released, K / DA’s music video, titled MORE, received more than 5 million views. It has also received more than 634 thousand likes.

As before, this video shows four MOBA characters again, namely Ahri, Evelynn, Akali and Kai’Sa as members of this virtual idol.

Interestingly, we can now see the presence of the Seraphine hero in this music video that accompanies the four previous characters. We can see the four League of Legends heroes move.

This League of Legends character’s vocals will be filled by Madison Beer, Jeon So-yeon and Cho Mi-yeon from (G) I-DLE, Jaira Burns and a new collaboration with Seraphine from Lexie Liu.

Seraphine was involved in the contribution that Lexie Liu’s chant filled with in Chinese. This increases the number of languages ​​even further.

It seems that Riot Games is serious about working on their virtual idol. It was even rumored to partner with popular idol TWICE.

But before that we were treated with this MORE music video. How curious? Check out the following video, MORE from K / DA.

This is the MORE music video from K / DA, the virtual idol game MOBA League of Legends. What do you think? Which character is the most popular?