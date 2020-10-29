Lineage2 Revolution Get the first expansion pack, Antharas’ Wrath. (Netmarble)

Hitekno.com – Netmarble finally presents the first expansion pack for Lineage2 Revolution, an MMORPG game that was released worldwide in November 2017.

After three years, Lineage2 Revolution finally received Antharas’ Wrath as an expansion package.

Players can prepare to enjoy a variety of new content to be released for the next 3 months, as well as a new server on October 29th.

Antharas’ Wrath Expansion Pack contains original scenarios, characters and in-game content that will be added to Lineage2 Revolution for the next 3 months.

In addition, there are 4 kinds of new characters available for collection and empowerment that can help improve the main character of the player.

As part of this expansion pack, high-ranking players also have access to new raid content, with which up to 25 players can work together to defeat the big boss “Antharas”.

Starting October 29th, a new server called “Waltner” will open to celebrate the arrival of the expansion pack. If you create a character on a new server, the character will start at level 320 and receive 3 million CP.

Lineage2 Revolution Get the first expansion pack, Antharas’ Wrath. (Netmarble)

Event boosting is also available to help players level up to level 445 faster. In addition, players can receive 1,000 scrolls to upgrade their equipment. Special rewards are also given for various achievements.

In addition, players can enjoy the discount event to strengthen the fee for certain pieces of equipment, soul crystals and mounts.

Lineage2 Revolution is a mobile version of MMORPG with high quality graphics from Unreal Engine 4 and a large-scale open world that can accommodate up to 200 players in real-time battles.

Everything is packaged in a world class MMORPG game, with all its features and beauty, that millions of people around the world can enjoy in just one hand.

This is the new expansion update that Netmarble brings to Lineage2 Revolution, the MMORP game that is its flagship game.