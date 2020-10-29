Local wisdom version, these 4 beautiful girls have faces like BLACKPINK members

Beautiful girls have faces like BLACKPINK members. (Instagram / zonakorea)

Hitekno.com – TikTok videos of four beautiful girls recently made a scene on social media, particularly Instagram. In the video, these four beautiful girls are said to have faces similar to BLACKPINK members.

The action of these four beautiful girls first went viral on Instagram after they uploaded the @zonakorea account on Wednesday (10/28/2020). After uploading, many internet users said that the four faces were similar to BLACKPINK members.

“BLACKPINK with local wisdom. Surprisingly, the people in TikTok have just found their twin,” wrote the headline in the upload by @zonakorea.

In this uploaded TikTok video, four beautiful girls dance to the rhythm of the popular TikTok song.

Recorded at different locations, the four girls in a video are said to have faces like the four members of the girls’ group from South Korea.

Indeed, if you are careful, the faces of these four beautiful girls resemble the group of girls made up of Rose, Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo. Immediately this video went viral on Instagram and sparked various comments from internet users.

“Wow, the real Jisoo and the local Jisoo are so beautiful,” replied the internet users with the @ tri.rmn account.

“That one Jennie over there isn’t that much like Jennie, but she’s a lot like Jennie on her Instagram feed,” commented the Instagram account @fditaa_.

“Only Lisa is the most similar here, just at a glance Jisoo is from far away. If Jennie’s face looks a little like Jessica Jane. If Rose doesn’t look the same at all,” said the Instagram account @jullys_chim.

“Please, that’s what Lisa really looks like,” wrote Internet users with the Instagram account @nadcordell.

Viral on Instagram, the video of four beautiful girls who are said to have faces like BLACKPINK members was viewed hundreds of thousands of times and received hundreds of comments from Internet users.