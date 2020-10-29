Logitech is uniquely designed and released mouse with trackball

Logitech Wireless Trackball Mouse ERGO M575. (Logitech)

Hitekno.com – In addition to the keyboard, a mouse device is another accessory that is used in everyday work or school activities.

While it is only an accessory, it is important for users to choose a device that is convenient to use, especially if you spend time on it.

If you’re looking for a new computer mouse, Logitech is releasing a mouse that might be of interest.

Logitech launches the new wireless trackball mouse ERGO M575, which has a unique design.

Logitech Wireless Trackball Mouse ERGO M575. (Logitech)

This Logitech mouse was designed with a trackball in place, which was likely the earliest iteration of the mouse and was built into previous laptops.

The ERGO M575 seems to incorporate the best known mouse shape designs, but it also offers a trackball for those who prefer it.

Reported on the Ubergizmo side, this Logitech mouse comes with standard left and right click options for the trackball as well as two additional programmable buttons that can be configured using Logitech software.

The mouse is a wireless mouse and supports Bluetooth LE. However, it comes with a dongle that you can use to connect it to a PC using a 2.4 GHz wireless connection.

Logitech sells the latest ERGO M575 wireless trackball mouse for $ 50, or around Rs 730,000, and can be purchased from the Logitech website.