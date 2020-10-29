Medium-sized content at a price of 3 million Rp. These are the POCO X3 NFC specifications

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

Hitekno.com – In mid-October 2020, Xiaomi officially brought the POCO X3 NFC to Indonesia. What are the specifications for the POCO X3 NFC, which fills the middle class at a price of Rp 3 million?

In the release event, Alvin Tse, Country Director of Xiaomi Indonesia, stated that the POCO X3 NFC is a mid-range killer in the country.

The POCO X3 NFC design uses a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus size with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. A screen of this size is rarely used on mid-range devices.

With this screen, the POCO X3 NFC should offer a smoother display. In addition, this new Xiaomi device is equipped with DynamicSwitch technology that allows users to adjust the refresh rate to save battery life.

Also of interest is the POCO X3 NFC camera area with the Sony IMX682 sensor with a resolution of 64 MP. This main camera is accompanied by a 13 MP wide angle sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter.

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

To improve the camera sector, Xiaomi has equipped the POCO X3 NFC with a 20 MP sensor as a front camera embedded in the hole of this device.

POCO X3 NFC specifications

Operating system: Android 10, MIUI 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)

CPU: Octa-Core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold and 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 618

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB, 128 GB

Screen: 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio

Main camera: 64 MP, f / 1.9 + 13 MP, f / 2.2 + 2 MP, f / 2.4 + 2 MP, f / 2.4

Front camera: 20 MP, f / 2.2

Battery: 5,160 mAh

Connectivity: USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC

Network: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, Dual Standby)

Dimensions: 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm

Weight: 215 g

Color: cobalt blue, shadow gray

The advantages of POCO X3 NFC

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

In terms of perks, the innards of the POCO X3 NFC are so attractive with the support of a fast chipset from Qualcomm, the Snaodragon 732G, which is supposedly reliable even for big games.

POCO X3 NFC promises the best gaming experience and is equipped with Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 Plus, which offers a smoother game display and a device that stays cool up to 6 degrees Celsius.

POCO X3 NFC complements the innards area and uses a battery with a capacity of 5,160 mAh and 33 W fast charge. This device should be able to fill 63 percent in just 30 minutes.

POCO X3 NFC price

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

The POCO X3 NFC officially launched in Indonesia will be introduced in two versions, namely 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which will be sold at a special price of Rp 3,099,000 and the normal price of Rp 3,199,000.

The 8 GB RAM variant and the 128 GB internal memory are sold at a price of IDR 3,499,000 as a special price and at a normal price of IDR 3,599,000.

In the POCO X3 NFC specifications, you can suggest an offline purchase for the device directly via Shopee, Mi.com and Mi Store.