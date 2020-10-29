Most Popular: POCO X3 NFC and BLACKPINK local wisdom specs

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

Hitekno.com – In mid-October 2020, Xiaomi officially brought the POCO X3 NFC to Indonesia. What are the specifications for the POCO X3 NFC, which fills the mid-range at a price of Rp 3 million?

In the release event, Alvin Tse, Country Director of Xiaomi Indonesia, stated that the POCO X3 NFC is a mid-range killer in the country.

The POCO X3 NFC design uses a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus size with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. A screen of this size is rarely used on mid-range devices.

Additionally, the TikTok video of four beautiful girls recently caused a stir on social media, particularly Instagram. In the video, these four beautiful girls are said to have faces similar to BLACKPINK members.

The action of these four beautiful girls first went viral on Instagram after they uploaded the @zonakorea account on Wednesday (10/28/2020). After uploading, many internet users said that the four faces were similar to BLACKPINK members.

“BLACKPINK with local wisdom. Surprisingly, the people in TikTok have just found their twin,” wrote the headline in the upload by @zonakorea.

Come and see the most popular news in full.

1. This man forgets to take off his mask while eating. Netizen: New Normal, New Problem

Eat, forget to use a mask. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

Since the pandemic, the government has established health protocols to help keep you healthy while doing activity. One of these wears a mask, especially when you are outdoors.

Health protocols still need to be implemented to reduce the spread of the virus. It continues to grow, so now we have to wear masks when we go out.

For almost a year, everyone in the world wears masks outdoors. They can only be removed while eating and drinking.

Continue reading…

2. Medium-sized content at a price of 3 million Rp. This is the POCO X3 NFC specification

POCO X3 NFC. (POCO)

In mid-October 2020, Xiaomi officially brought the POCO X3 NFC to Indonesia. What are the specifications for the POCO X3 NFC, which fills the middle class at a price of Rp 3 million?

At the release event, Alvin Tse, Country Director of Xiaomi Indonesia, stated that the POCO X3 NFC is a mid-range killer in the country.

The POCO X3 NFC design uses a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus size with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. A screen of this size is rarely used on mid-range devices.

Continue reading…

3. Local Wisdom Version, these 4 beautiful girls have faces like BLACKPINK members

Beautiful girls have faces like BLACKPINK members. (Instagram / zonakorea)

TikTok videos of four beautiful girls recently made a scene on social media, particularly Instagram. In the video, these four beautiful girls are said to have faces similar to BLACKPINK members.

The action of these four beautiful girls first went viral on Instagram after they uploaded the @zonakorea account on Wednesday (10/28/2020). After uploading, many internet users said that the four faces were similar to BLACKPINK members.

“BLACKPINK with local wisdom. Surprisingly, the people in TikTok have just found their twin,” wrote the headline in the upload by @zonakorea.

Continue reading…