Previously, the bridge now hit Face Shield, Sandiaga Uno makes netizens laugh

Hitekno.com – Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno or better known as Sandiaga Uno made internet users laugh again. Indeed, the video of the character of the former DKI Jakarta lieutenant governor is often the material for internet user memes on social media.

Most recently, internet users using the @juriglagu Twitter account have uploaded videos capturing Sandiaga Uno’s moments. It was so fun that this video went viral on social media.

That funny moment was when Sandiaga smacked a bite of his food into the face shield he was wearing.

This video also reminds internet users when Sandiaga Uno intentionally collided with the pedestrian bridge (JPO) in the Kuningan area of ​​southern Jakarta in the past.

On November 22, 2016, the Twitter account @juriglagu uploaded a short video broadcast on the television news when the businessman crashed into a bridge.

“Sandiaga hit the bridge,” he wrote in the upload.

Then, on Wednesday (October 28th, 2020), this account uploaded a video again in which Sandiaga Uno meets another object, namely the face shield.

Video of Sandiaga Uno “hit” the face shield – (Twitter / @ juriglagu, Twitter / @ achietmokoginta)

This time the Twitter account @juriglagu quoted the video uploaded by the @ achietmokoginta account.

“2016: Sandiaga hits the bridge. 2020: Sandiaga hits Faceshield,” he joked.

In the video, Sandiaga is attending an event and trying out one of the viral dessert boxes.

He sat casually on the steps and spooned the food into his mouth. However, it appears that Sandi forgot to remove his face shield, so the food he was spooning met the face shield he was wearing.

After realizing that he was still wearing a face mask, he laughed and took off his personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Bang Sandi, try a bittersweet check! Eh Nabraq. Nabraq one more time. Open fashild dulss,” wrote the owner of the video on his video.

Not just once, when he sat in the chair of the speaker of the event, did he return to his funny demeanor. Sandi forgot that he was still wearing personal protection on his face when he tried to put a spoonful of food into his mouth.

“NABRAQ AGAIN BUND,” wrote the owner of the video.

Suddenly, Sandiaga’s video that crashed into the face shield also received various reactions from Internet users.

“I also like to forget if I want to drink … men pat their foreheads,” wrote the account @BabehOjol.

“A little uwu,” said the @AmbarwatiRexy account.

“Too clear, isn’t it expensive?” said the account @ january9.

The @ winterheiss account also commented, “What’s wrong with you?”

(SuaraJogja.id reporter Dita Alvinasari)