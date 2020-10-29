Rumors about EVOS ‘new roster: There is Antimage against Kido

EVOS logo. (EVOS TV)

Hitekno.com – After EVOS didn’t do well in season six of MPL Indonesia, it appears to have started the cleanup and is soon preparing a new roster to strengthen the White Tiger team. According to Antimage, Kido’s name will be the new EVOS squad.

Rumors of the arrival of the new EVOS roster have been rife since the end of the sixth MPL Indonesia season. One of the names that EVOS will join is Antimage.

Since the third season of MPL Indonesia, Antimage has been ONIC’s offban. Unfortunately, some reports say the professional player, whose real name is Maxhill Leonardo, will soon be leaving the team that raised his name.

Recently, several signs of Antimage’s departure from ONIC have been identified. If this news is true, Antimages move to EVOS will be even easier considering that this pro player is so reliable as an offlaner.

Regarding the new EVOS roster, not just Antimage, another name to join the White Tiger team is Kido, the former Genflix Aerowolf roster, Kido.

In his most recent live streaming, former EVOS front man Donkey revealed several names believed to join EVOS, including Kido from Genflix Aerowolf and Xorn from Geek Fam.

EVOS said Xorn and Luminaire no longer knew and did not dare to speak. Mostly Xorn, Luminaire, Kido, I feel like it, ”Donkey said on his live streaming.

Rumors of Xorn and Kido joining EVOS are not new. In fact, that news has been widespread since the fifth season of MPL Indonesia.

While Luminaire itself is known to still join EVOS, it chose to break and be absent from several tournaments that the White Tiger team competed in.

Although there have been many rumors of the arrival of new EVOS rosters like Antimage, Kido to Xorn, there is still no confirmation as to the truth of this news.