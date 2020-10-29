Samsung home appliances offer healthy living solutions to welcome new life

Samsung Jet & Clean Station. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Samsung Electronics Indonesia is a line of the latest home appliances bringing solutions to support healthy living for Indonesian consumers. Especially for most home activities.

Starting from the Samsung Refrigerator Multidoor RF60, many food ingredients can be conveniently stored with specific temperature settings depending on the type of food in order to maintain freshness.

The Top Load Inverter in the Samsung washing machine also cleans detergent without leaving any residue and smells good longer, and the Samsung Jet vacuum cleaner with strong suction and a five-layer HEPA filter system that cleans houses and furniture right into the corners.

The three enable various activities at home and realize home cleanliness and family health to support daily productivity.

Hendry Wijaya, Home Appliances Product Marketing Manager at Samsung Electronics Indonesia, said, “Amid the pandemic we are experiencing, we are all being urged to prioritize hygiene and health. Old habits are no longer safe to practice. New habits that affect health support such as buying fresh groceries and cooking at home, or stepping up household cleaning efforts On the other hand, a house that suddenly becomes the center of everyday activity has not been prepared for all of these activities.[1] For this reason, Samsung is offering three new products that are closely related to everyday life: Multidoor RF60 refrigerator, top-loading inverter for washing machines and jet vacuum cleaners, equipped with the latest technology to keep food fresh, clothes and the whole To optimally clean the house while we perform various tasks. Reply. Cleanliness and health are maintained without neglecting our productivity when working or studying at home. This is Samsung’s drive to bring the best of innovation to the Indonesian people to help us adapt more easily in everyday life and prepare us to welcome new life and #stayhealthytogether. “

Ensure optimal nutrition with fresh ingredients

The Samsung Refrigerator Multidoor RF60 offers benefits that respond to changes in people’s routines. With the recommendation to reduce the frequency of travel, people tend to buy more groceries and therefore need adequate storage space while maintaining food preservation.

The Samsung Multidoor RF60 refrigerator has a large capacity of up to 611 liters and is divided into a cooling / cooling compartment at the top, a freezer compartment at the bottom and a compartment in which the temperature can be changed from 2 to -23 ° C. This is great for storing different types of different food ingredients.

With the triple cooling system, the three compartments have an independent evaporator and fan system so that the temperatures are kept constant. The food flavors between the compartments do not mix with each other, so the texture and taste of the food ingredients are not affected.

The uniqueness of the RF60 lies in the Cool Select Zone, a multifunctional compartment that has 4 temperature control options so it can be a freezer depending on your needs and the type of food you want to store.

If you buy a lot of vegetables and fruits, this compartment can be stored at 2 ° C in cooling mode. If you want to cook steak or fish, store it in chill mode at -1 ° C so that the meat stays soft and fresh without the need for a long defrosting process.

If you want to store meat for longer, set it to Soft Freeze mode (-5 ° C) and other frozen foods to Freeze mode (this mode corresponds to the temperature of the freezer in the range of -17 to -23 ° C).

Equipped with Precise Cooling technology, the temperature in the compartment is kept constant so that the freshness of the food is retained for longer and it can become a source of family nutrition.

You don’t have to worry about power consumption either, as the RF60 is equipped with a digital inverter that optimizes the speed of the refrigerator compressor depending on the contents and cooling needs, making energy consumption more efficient.

Make clothes clean and stay perfect

Washing clothes is now an attempt to maintain health. After traveling, we try to wash clothes immediately so that they are free from various contaminants, which means that they will be washed more often. Clothing can be easily damaged.

The role of technology, being able to properly clean while maintaining the condition of clothes, is important. The Samsung washing machine’s Top Load Inverter has various functions that ensure both the cleaning of clothes and the comfort of wearing them.

Starting from the washing process, the Magic Dispenser detergent holder creates a strong vortex to dissolve the detergent and distribute it evenly at the beginning of the washing process, reducing detergent residues on clothing.

This is coupled with wobble technology, which provides a dynamic multi-directional wash flow in the drum. This flow of water will keep the clothing clean, but will not damage the fabric and prevent the clothing from wrinkling or tangling.

Ironing will then be easier. In addition, the new Deep Softener function maximizes the softening effect used, so that the scent of clothing lasts longer with the same amount.

The fabric softener is not mixed with the detergent but rather poured into the clothes during the rinsing and spinning process, maximizing the time and soaking process.

This washing machine is also equipped with Digital Inverter technology, which makes power consumption up to 40% more efficient and at the same time reduces machine noise so as not to disturb the residents of the house while washing. With a guaranteed shelf life of up to 11 years, the Samsung Top Load Inverter for washing machines is the right solution for frequent washing.

Keep the whole house clean and free of dust

The function of the house has now developed into a multi-purpose place, not only for resting, but also for learning, working and getting together. Almost all activities from morning to evening are carried out at home, so the cleanliness of the room and its contents is an essential factor in creating comfort and health at home. It is important to ensure that our homes are clean and free of dust, germs and other contaminants that we are sometimes unaware of.

The Samsung vacuum cleaner jet makes cleaning the house easier. From the first inhalation to disposal, the Samsung Jet prevents dust from blowing back into the house. Home is more hygienic without any problems.

Equipped with a digital inverter motor, which offers high energy efficiency with an input power of 410 W, a suction power of up to 150 W is generated. This is the powerful suction that is then combined with the Jet Cyclone multi-cyclone structure that filters and traps dust through five filter layers.

The main cyclone and the metal net catch large dust, while the jet cyclone and the microfilter catch fine dust. Finally, the very fine dust filter traps 99.999% of micro-dust, including 0.3-10 µm particles and allergens. This is a 5-ply HEPA filter system that also releases clean air when it traps dust.

Samsung Jet can be used not only for floors but also for various furniture. With a variety of brush options and a main body weight of just 1.48 kg, the Samsung Jet is light and can be cleaned between couches, tall shelves, around the windows to the curtains.

Cleaning the Samsung Jet is also very easy – the garbage can is removable and can be washed. To protect family members sensitive to dust, there is also the option of using the Samsung Jet with Clean Station, an automatic dust removal tool. Just put the trash can in the cleaning station and press start. The dust is automatically sucked in so that it does not fly back into the air. The anti-dust emission structure ensures that the user breathes clean air even when emptying the dust container.

“Our new line of products offers solutions to help Indonesian consumers lead their daily lives in the next normal, healthy home life during their activities. Let us continue making efforts to improve health in the new life we ​​live together Hopefully we will all stay healthy together, “he concluded. Hendry.

Availability

The Samsung Refrigerator Multidoor RF60 costs 25,999,000 IDR. The Top Load Inverter from Samsung Washing Machine is available in 3 capacities: 9.5 kg, 11 kg and 13 kg at prices between 4,599,000 and 5,499,000 IDR. The Samsung Jet Vacuum Cleaner is available for Rp 5,599,000 with a complete Clean Station of Rp 2,999,000 (available separately). The full range of Samsung home appliances is available through the Samsung.com online store and currently comes with a Samsung Air Purifier AX40 bonus for buying the Samsung Refrigerator Multidoor RF60, a Clean Station bonus for buying the Samsung Jet and a new normal kit worth 369,000 IDR available. Purchase of the Samsung top inverter for washing machines by October 31, 2020. As part of the Samsung anniversary celebration, you will receive additional discounts of up to 1,400 when you purchase the above products in the Samsung.com online shop by November 10, 2020. 000 IDR.