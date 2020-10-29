See this photo of the pot handle sticking out. Internet users even think differently

Frying pan illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – A portrait of a pot handle protruding from the packaging suddenly caught the attention of internet users. Many believe they don’t see it.

An important factor when photographing an object is the shooting angle, also known as the angle. If you choose the right angle, a photo usually looks better and can even convey a specific message.

Not that long ago, several photos shared by Twitter account manager @tubirfess went viral on social media.

Because this photo shows how important the angle of an object is, as it can lead to different interpretations depending on who sees it.

“Flatten the pot, right? In my opinion, the color contours are just right,” Tubirfess explained the photo he distributed on Tuesday (October 27, 2020).

A pot that gets the public dirty. (Twitter / @ tubirfess)

In the photo where internet users were focusing incorrectly, dozens of sealed pots were neatly in one room.

However, the box that covers the pot is so small that the handle of the pan has to stick out.

If the cookware is photographed from the side, the handles of the pots look like male genitals at first glance.

This is recognized by many internet users who feel cheated and believe that the photo stimulates the brain to think dirty.

“I think it’s just me whose brain is dirty, there are plenty of others too,” said one internet user with the @ Filda *** account.

“Why did I see him at the tyt * d exhibition?” said the owner of the account @sendal *** complete with crying emojis.

In line with other Internet users, the @ janch *** account holder feels the same way.

“I hate my thoughts,” he said simply because of the photo.

That’s the portrait of the pan-grip that caught internet users’ attention to go viral on social media. How about you see what (Suara.com/ Hadi Mulyono).