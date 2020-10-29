The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series has finally been unveiled, directly challenging GeForce RTX

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su with AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. (Doc. AMD)

Hitekno.com – The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series has finally been unveiled, the latest graphics card chip that will compete with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series.

Three new graphics cards from the RDNA 2 architecture were immediately exhibited, namely the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and the AMD Radeon RX 6800.

AMD also immediately bluffed its competitors by launching these three new products. None other than the demands of high performance.

During manufacture, this chip was built using a 7 nm manufacturing process that has 26.8 trillion transistors embedded in it. In addition, it is also claimed to have increased performance and efficiency.

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series, which uses the RDNA 2 architecture, is claimed to have a 54 percent per watt increase in performance compared to RDNA.

AMD also introduced Infinity Chace, which increases bandwidth. This technology optimizes graphics performance by minimizing bottlenecks.

Compared to the previous generation, this graphics card has a two-fold increase in playing several popular games in resolution 4.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. (Doc. AMD)

At this online launch event, AMD also compares its new graphics card with its competing product, the Nvidia GeForce RTX.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card will be a competitor to the Nvidia GeForce 3080. With lower performance, it should be able to outperform games with a resolution of 1440P.

Competitive performance is also claimed at 4K resolution, but with only 300 watts of power compared to the GeForce RTX 3080, which is translucent at 320 watts.

AMD installed 72 processing units, a game clock of 2,015 MHz, a boost clock of 2,250 MHz, an infinity cache of 128 MB, a GDDR6-VRAM of 16 GB and a total output of just 300 watts.

In terms of price, this graphics card will be priced at around $ 649 or the equivalent of 9.6 million rupees. Compete against the RTX 3080, which is valued at around $ 699 or the equivalent of 10.3 million rupees.

Request the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT gaming benchmark. (AMD)

Interestingly, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 series was known for its high price point when compared to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the high-priced series of the previous generation.

For games with a resolution of 1440P and 4K, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 should easily outperform the RTX 2080 Ti. What is for sure will be a competitor to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

AMD offers this series with 60 processing units, 1,815 MHz game clock, 2,105 MHz boost clock, 128 MB infinity cache, 16 GB GDDR6-VRAM and only 250 watts of power.

The price for this series is $ 579, which is equivalent to 8.6 million rupees. It’s actually more expensive than the official RTX 3070 at $ 499, or the equivalent of 7.4 million rupees.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Gaming Benchmark Claims. (AMD)

The competition doesn’t stop there, there are still the highest variants. Namely the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is presented as a competitor to the Nvidi RTX 3090 Graphics.

As the highest series, AMD naturally offers the best specifications to be able to keep up with the highest series of its competitors.

With 80 processing units, 2015 game clock, 2,250 boost clock, 128 MB infinite cache, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM and only 300 watts of power.

AMD is selling the RX 6900 XT for $ 999 or the equivalent of 14.8 million rupees, which is the price of the RTX 3090 at a price of $ 1,499, or the equivalent of 22.1 million rupees.

Request the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT gaming benchmark. (AMD)

When will it be available on the market? AMD promises the Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 series from November 18, 2020. In the meantime, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT on December 8, 2020.

Will AMD be able to fight back Nvidia with these three new graphics cards? And which series do you think dance?