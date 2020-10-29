The viral photo of the old school driver’s license leaves internet users in the wrong focus

An old school portrait of SIM Dokar. (Twitter / HoldenKlassasik)

Hitekno.com – A driver’s license or SIM card is required for drivers of motor vehicles. But who would have thought that the bus driver would have to have it in the past too.

Not only motorized vehicles, but also cart drivers had to have a SIM card. As well as several other non-motorized vehicles.

As can be seen from the upload of the old SIM card, it recently went viral on social media. Namely, the distribution of photos of the driver’s license appearance or car.

The photo was shared from the Twitter account @HoldenKlasik on October 20, 2020. You can see the appearance of blue paper that resembles an identity card.

The old school card says “SIM DOKAR” and a photo of a man who is suspected of making the show.

The SIM number and the period of validity are also displayed. What is unique, however, is that it does not contain the name of the bus driver, only his signature.

The photo uploader stated that the gig was released in the 1980s. The SIM card is for coach drivers in Malang City, East Java.

The driver stated that he was obliged to affix his driver’s license to the dock as identification.

“SIM Dokar still operated many Dokar (horse-drawn carriages) in Malang City in the 1980s. It turned out that there was a special SIM card for cart drivers at the time. SIM Dokar clearly did not contain the driver’s name, only one Photo and a signature. The driver had to attach the SIM card to the dock. For identifiers, “wrote @HoldenKlasik, quoted by SuaraBali.id, (29.10.2020).

Suddenly the appearance of the old school driver’s license caught the attention of other internet users. Quite a few who made funny comments.

“It looks like an Ebtanas exam card, mbah …” said @ekse ***.

“This state archive mbah,” said @ ard **.

Meanwhile, other internet users said that in the past not only the driver buggy had a SIM card, but other drivers too.

“It doesn’t matter the SIM card. In the past the Pedicab also had a license plate so the data is clear. Now? The regulations are unclear (Surabaya),” said @abcd ***.

That’s the look and feel of an old-school portrait of SIM Dokar that went viral on social media after creating a scene for internet users. (SuaraBali.id/ Husna Rahmayunita).