This man forgot to take off his mask while eating, Netizen: New Normal, New Problem

Eat, forget to use a mask. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

Hitekno.com – Since the pandemic, the government has been creating health protocols to help you stay healthy while doing activity. One of these wears a mask, especially when you are outdoors.

Health protocols still need to be implemented to reduce the spread of the virus. It continues to grow, so now we have to wear masks when we go out.

For almost a year, everyone in the world wears masks outdoors. They can only be removed while eating and drinking.

However, it seems that this habit makes many people forget that they are wearing a mask.

Eat, forget to use a mask. (Twitter / @polytheworld)

One of them is the man whose funny video was uploaded to Twitter by @rakyatjelataTV. A short video shows a man preparing to eat the pasta in front of him.

But this man’s action was in the spotlight because he forgot to open his mouth mask and immediately ate the pasta.

As a result, this action made internet users salfok and received various comments from internet users.

“I also do this a lot because I am familiar with masks: (” wrote an internet user on Twitter.

“New normal new problem,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“Not so pretty,” commented Internet users on Twitter.

“Oh, I’m always told to bring a replacement mask,” wrote an Internet user comment on Twitter.

“I was like that, but a straw,” commented another internet user.

Uploading a video of a man who ate and forgot to wear a mask then went viral and received over 1.7 thousand likes.