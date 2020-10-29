This old Indomie Fried Noodle ad gets netizens wrong in focus

Fried Indomie on Overseas Sites. (Religion indomie)

Hitekno.com – A portrait of an old Indomie Mi Goreng magazine ad suddenly churned internet users until it went viral on social media. Many have mis-focused on the instant noodle ad.

Many internet users are amazed at the sentences in this old school ad.

As in the old school ad photo uploaded by Twitter user @AgamaIndomie, you can see Indomie Mi Goreng’s promotional brochure which reads:

“Fried noodles without having to be fried!

From Indomie … a new way to enjoy your favorite fried noodle without the hassle of frying! Simply boil, drain and mix with the available Fried Noodle spices. Serve warm.

Delicious as a side dish or eaten as a snack. To attempt.”

That old fish Indomie Mi Goreng clearly led internet users to mis focus on social media.

“Miracles” wrote @AgamaIndomie in response to the quote “Fried noodles without being fried!”.

Indomie old school advert. (twitter.com/AgamaIndomie)

The tweet from the old instant noodle ad also received a lot of responses from internet users to go viral on social media.

“A miracle,” wrote the Internet users.

“Without frying it, but boiling it, hahaha,” wrote another Internet user.

“Fried noodles that don’t need to be fried but boiled, why don’t you just cook noodles?” asked the internet user.

Indomy. (GuideKu.com/Dany)

There are also Twitter internet users who highlight the phrase “delicious as a side dish or snack”.

“‘It’s delicious to eat as a side dish,’ so there is nothing wrong with using rice,” wrote pro-internet users who eat fried noodles with rice.

“Look, the official ad reads: ‘Eaten as a side dish’. CC: People who are cynical and forbid eating pasta with rice,” commented pro netizens who eat pasta with other rice.

“Answers to our prayers,” said another.

This is the old school advertisement for Indomie Mi Goreng, which went viral on social media after internet users misfocused. What do you think of this instant noodle ad? (Guideku.com/ Dany Garjito).