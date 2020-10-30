Apple is only 8 percent, Huawei dominates the smart phone market in China

Huawei logo illustration. (Pixabay / Gerd Altmann)

Hitekno.com – Counterpoint Research just released a report on the smartphone market in China through Q3 2020 (Q3 2020). As a result, Huawei dominates the market by almost 50 percent, while Apple’s market share is only 8 percent.

Although Huawei is the largest brand, sales are gradually being highlighted as they have decreased slightly compared to the previous quarter.

Apple, which only gained 8 percent of the market, actually made one of its flagships the best-selling smartphone in China. The iPhone 11 (4G) achieved the highest sales, surpassing the Chinese manufacturer’s HP 5G.

Most of the smartphones making the top 10 sales are dominated by devices with 5G connectivity.

Research from Counterpoint found that the smartphone market in China declined 13 percent year-over-year, but grew 3 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Smartphone market in China from 3rd quarter 2019 to 3rd quarter 2020 (counterpoint)

Research analyst Memgmeng Zhang said Huawei was the leader in the smartphone market in the third quarter of 2020 with a 45 percent share.

Vivo and Oppo take second and third place with a market share of 17 percent and 15 percent respectively.

The OPPO Reno4 and Vivo X50 series quoted from Gizmochina helped the two companies gain momentum compared to the previous quarter.

Compared to other OEMs, Xiaomi was the only company to see positive year-over-year growth in the third quarter of 2020. What is interesting, however, is that none of its devices made it onto the top-selling cellphone list during this period.

The ten best-selling smartphones in China in the third quarter of 2020 (counterpoint)

Compared to the previous quarter, the Apple market in China’s third quarter fell 1 percent to just 8 percent. Even so, the iPhone 11 became the best-selling smartphone, controlling nearly 5 percent of the market.

Top ten best-selling smartphones in China based on research by Counterpoint include Apple iPhone 11 (4G), Huawei Nova7 (5G), Huawei Nova7 SE (5G), Huawei P40 (5G), Huawei P40 Pro (5G), OPPO A8 (4G), Vivo Y3 (4G), Oppo Reno4 (5G), Honor 30S (5G) and Huawei Mate30 (5G).

With the launch of the iPhone 12 series in the fourth quarter of 2020, HP 5G is expected to control nearly 70 percent of the smartphone market in China by the end of this year.