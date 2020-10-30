Apple’s great service, Apple One launches today

Apple One. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Apple’s extensive service bundle that brings together products like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple News Plus, which were launched in late October.

Apple launched the Apple One for the first time since the event last September. This service is divided into different levels that customers can access.

There are three different package tiers that customers can choose from for individuals, families and premieres.

The single plan offers customers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

As for the family plan, Apple is increasing iCloud storage to 200GB, because the Premiere package itself offers customers Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News Plus, and Apple Fitness Plus.

Although Fitness Plus doesn’t have a launch date yet, Maestrti told Bloomberg the company hopes to launch it this quarter, according to The Verge website.

The Fitness Plus app includes training for yoga, cycling, running, and other types of workouts.

The news comes right after Apple releases its fourth quarter sales. CEO Tim Cook specifically pointed out that the company ended its innovation-driven fiscal year in September with a record quarter.

The Apple One service itself launches two days before the Apple TV Plus one-year anniversary.