Beautiful Aunt Joget Compact with nephews, internet users: don’t expect yes!

This beautiful aunt dancing with her nephew turns internet users into salfok. (TikTok / @adindaerlinayunita)

Hitekno.com – One of the interesting things about TikTok is dancing with other people. A beautiful aunt who claims to be “one frequency” with her niece has succeeded in turning Internet users into Salfok.

TikTok user @adindaerlinayunita shared a video titled “Aunt vs Niece (smiley emoticon)”.

Car internet users did not believe that this beautiful aunt’s age was considered young enough. Even some of them claim to be amazed by their ideal body, despite being called aunt.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 502,000 views and 41,000 likes from internet users. Thousands of internet users also commented on where they admired the compactness of this aunt and nephew.

“Let’s choose who, aunt versus nephew? Many ask our age, aunt: 30 years, niece 16: years,” wrote the title on the viral video.

Some internet users choose their aunt, others are drawn to the charm of the cute teenager next to them.

The charm of this young mother who already has children apparently turned some internet users into salfok and persimmon. “We’re aunt and nephew. From the style of clothing to our favorite food, it’s the same, but it feels friendly (laughing emoticon). Meeting point and shopping are always together. Isn’t there something like us?” wrote Adinda Erlina Yunita (@adindaerlinayunita).

In another video, she admits that she loves to dance TikTok, despite being a young mother who already has children. This viral video between the beautiful aunt and her niece has received various comments from internet users.

“Oh, dear tan, look at your ideal body (shock emoticon),” commented @ seo_ri1.

“The aunt didn’t expect it,” wrote @ cipandha_17.

“Why do I prefer my aunt (laughing emoticon)” joked @BryanTigor.

“Say hello to his nephew,” @ hendra.23 replied.

“I just choose his nephew, he’s younger,” said @ user99602.

To see a viral video about a gorgeous aunt dancing with her niece to make internet users salfok, you can visit the original post at this link.