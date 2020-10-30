Because of the treasure throne sticker, this couple is almost disintegrating over trivial things

Treasure of the throne sticker. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Hitekno.com – The Treasure of the Throne Sticker has been booming recently and is being used as a patch for multiple vehicles. Unfortunately, because of this sticker, a couple almost broke up because of something trivial.

The upload of the sticker of the Treasure of the Throne, which almost tore the couple apart, went viral on Monday (October 19, 2020) on Instagram and then uploaded the @ awreceh.id account.

“Which one is Dinda woi” wrote the caption in uploads @ awreceh.id.

In the uploaded video, a man intends to commit a romantic act by sticking a treasure with his lover’s name on the throne sticker. This man who fails to melt his lover is in danger of breaking up.

This man had a mistress named Adinda Aulia and then decided to stick the sticker ‘Harta Tahta Dinda’. However, his lover did not accept this decision and asked him to change the name on the treasure for the throne sticker.

“Use the name Aulia if it’s not Jelll, not Dinda,” this man’s friend wrote in the message he received.

In order to avoid conflict with his girlfriend, this man decided to remove the treasure of the throne sticker that was attached to the body of his motorcycle. After this upload went viral on Instagram, various comments were left.

Viral on Instagram, the upload about the treasure of the throne sticker that almost tore the couple apart has been viewed more than 1 million times.