Europe is working with NASA to build a space station on the moon

NASA’s Artemis 1 mission. (NASA)

Hitekno.com – The European Space Agency (ESA) will join NASA for the Artemis program, which will later conduct explorations on the moon. Including later involvement in the construction of a space station on Earth’s natural satellite.

On Tuesday (October 27th, 2020) ESA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as the official partner in the construction of the gateway. A space station in orbit around the moon that NASA sees as key to the Artemis program for exploring the crew on the moon.

As part of this new agreement, ESA will provide the gateway with a residential module and a refueling module, both of which will be operated by ESA as soon as the hardware is operational.

ESA’s contribution will also include two additional service modules for NASA’s Orion capsule, the spacecraft that will launch astronaut Artemis from Earth using the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

In return, ESA will receive three flight options for European astronauts to work on the gateway.

Gate. [NASA]

“Gateway will continue to develop NASA’s collaboration with international partners such as ESA to ensure that the Artemis program leads to safe and sustainable exploration of the moon after the first human landing on the moon and beyond,” said Jim Bridenstine, NASA – Administrator as quoted by Space.com on Friday (10/30/2020).

The first crewed landings are planned for 2024 near the south pole of the moon. Gateway is unlikely to be involved in the landings, but NASA says Gateway will play a huge role in Artemis’ long-term goal of establishing a human presence on the lunar surface.

The gateway is estimated to be one sixth the size of the International Space Station (ISS). This is complemented by the additional capabilities of international partners to support sustainable exploration.

“The Gateway will give us access to more lunar surface than ever before, and we are excited to have partners like ESA join us in this groundbreaking effort,” said Kathy Lueders, NASA Association Administrator for Human Operations and Exploration Missions Directorate.

The gateway will consist of two parts, namely the power and propulsion element (PSA) and the outpost for housing and logistics (HALO), which are to be launched together in November 2023. These elements are being built by an American company with Maxar Technologies who are providing PSA and Northrip Grumman for the construction of the HALO.

ESA station [ESA/NASA/ATG Medialab].

Meanwhile, the European habitat module I-Hab will be the main habitat for astronauts when they visit the gateway. I-Hab will contain contributions from the Japanese space agency JAXA and provide two ports for human landers to dock.

The fuel module provided by ESA is called Esprit and has a large window similar to the European-made dome on the ISS. Not only does Esprit act as a gas station, it also improves Gateway’s communication capabilities.

This is the news of joining the European Space Agency ESA with NASA to explore and build a space station on the moon. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).