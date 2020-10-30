For Booyah Fast, here are 5 tips to help beginners play free fire

Illustration of the Free Fire logo. (YouTube / Garena Free Fire Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – The greatest achievement in playing Free Fire is getting explosives. Every player is proud of that.

Booyah is a measure of the ability of Free Fire players, whether they are professionals or novices.

Because getting a booyah is pretty difficult. You must be able to beat 49 other players. Don’t worry, the admin has tips on how to play Free Fire to make it wobble.

The following quick guide is very important for beginners. Because many of them just play without paying attention to some important points. The result, just getting off the plane, died instantly.

Tips for playing Free Fire to make Booyah very useful for beginners who want to be ranked on their own. Because the strategy is to keep yourself from dying quickly and to keep your rank so you don’t go under easily. Immediately listen to the following discussion without taking long.

Kelly Free Fire. (Garena)

Identifying playback cards

Free Fire is a battle royale game. To make it easier for you to win the match, you need to be able to master the map well.

Because every map in FF has a different place to hide and fight. If you’re still card blind, getting bouncy castle must be very difficult.

There are three main maps in Free Fire, consisting of Kalahari, Portugary and Bermuda. Tips for playing Free Fire for beginners are to try a card and keep repeating it until you understand. It is better not to move around the map too often.

Looting as needed

Mistake number two that most beginners make is too much looting. Yes, they tried to collect as many items as possible before the fight. Is that effective? Not necessarily because it often makes players die quickly.

Bring medical equipment, enough bullets, and weapons to make it easier to shake. Over time, playing free fire, you will definitely understand a good weapon combination and the accessories you need.

If you play squad, too much looting will hurt your other friends.

Don’t kill lust

Quoting information on gameversi.com, tips on playing Free Fire so that the next fool doesn’t want to look for lots of kills. Because with the ability to shoot which is out of order, you will only die easily playing bars.

For novice ff players, you should wait and let the enemies come. After that, find the right position to slaughter them.

If you are unsure whether you can properly control a weapon, don’t dare start a war.

You need to know that in free fire the bullets fired by the players move right to the point. This makes the risk of death even greater. Especially when your enemy has mastered these weapons.

Don’t run too much

Because of the desire to hunt a lot of kills, beginners usually run around looking for enemies. If they play outdoors, their chances of dying are even higher.

It would be nice to hide in hills, walls and buildings. Make sure the surroundings aren’t open areas that you are making clearly visible.

The key is the more patient, the greater the chances of getting Booyah.

Keep moving

While hiding and chasing the enemy is recommended, that doesn’t mean you just sit back and relax. Remember that there are zones that will decrease in size over time.

If you’re out of the zone, it’s over. So always pay attention to the map and hide in the zone.

Those were 5 tips for playing Free Fire to make it difficult for beginners, hopefully this will be useful. (Suara.com/Iwan Supriyatna)