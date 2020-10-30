Gusur Apple, Xiaomi took third place in the global HP market in the third quarter of 2020

Xiaomi logo illustration. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Two market analyst companies have released a list of smartphone brands that dominate the global HP market. Interestingly, Xiaomi successfully ousted Apple in Q3 2020.

Counterpoint Research, this market research firm, released a report on the global HP market in the third quarter of 2020, with Samsung ranked number one in HP factory shipments.

Samsung controls 22 percent of the global HP market with 79.8 million units shipped. Compared to the same period last year, the number rose by 2 percent.

Followed by Huawei in second place with a market share of 14 percent thanks to the manufacturer’s delivery of 50.9 million units. This corresponds to a decrease of 24 percent compared to the previous year.

Xiaomi ranks third with a 13 percent market share. The Chinese company was able to deliver 46.2 million units, an increase of 75 percent over the previous year.

Global HP Market Report. (Counterpoint research)

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple is still seeing a decline in the third quarter of 2020. With 41.7 million units, Apple only accounts for 11 percent of the global HP market.

Then followed Oppo with a market share of 8 percent, Vivo 8 percent and Realme 4 percent. Only Lenovo, LG and Techno followed.

This data is also supported by a report from IDC on global HP market share, which puts Samsung first. Huawei is still in second place despite a decline.

And the great thing is that IDC brings Xiaomi into third place, displacing Apple, which is still seeing a decline in Q3 2020.

Just like Counterpoint Research, IDC reported an increase in shipments of Xiaomi cellphones since the second quarter of 2020. Until Apple was finally ousted.

Global HP Market Report. (IDC)

In addition to the success of Xiaomi, Realme is also interesting for the third quarter of 2020. Due to the success of a manufacturer with a very significant increase.

Realme saw a 45 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2019 and a 132 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2020.

From the start, the Oppo sub-brand was predicted to be a dark horse that would shake the global HP market order. Because it keeps increasing from period to period.

This is the latest report from Counterpoint Research and IDC on the global HP market, which puts Xiaomi in third place, ousting Apple. And Samsung followed by Huawei at the top.