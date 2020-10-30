How to use screen recorder on Android 11, it’s easy!

Android 11. (Android) illustration

Hitekno.com – Android 11 has a number of interesting new features, including a screen recorder or a screen recorder. This way, the users will get a video of what they are doing on their Android phone

HP Android 11 users can use this feature for a variety of purposes, such as: B. for technology tutorials on cell phones for troubleshooting and many others.

Using the screen recorder feature on an Android 11 phone is very easy. To use a screen recorder like dilansr from Android Central:

1. Using a screen recorder on an Android 11 phone

To use the screen recorder on Android 11, swipe down from the top of the screen to access the notification panel.> Swipe down again to reveal quick settings. On the Quick Settings screen, swipe right until the user toggles the screen recorder. Tap the Screen Capture or Record Screen option> tap the switch if the user wants to record audio or see the touch on the screen. Tap the Record Audio option to indicate which audio the user would like to record, then tap the Start option to start recording. When the user starts recording, a small red icon will appear in the top right corner of the screen informing the user that the recording is in progress. When you’re done recording, swipe down to reveal the notification panel and click the red banner or banner that says Tap to Stop. The recording is automatically saved on the user’s mobile phone.

Android 11. (Shutterstock) illustration

2. How to view saved screen recordings

To view the saved screen recordings, open the Google Photos app on the phone, click the Library menu on the bottom navigation bar, and click the Movies option. The Movies section in Google Photos contains all of the videos stored on the user’s phone, including screen recordings.

Here’s a very easy way to use the screen recorder feature on Android 11 phone. With this one function, you can create a lot of content. Good luck! (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).