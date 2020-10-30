If you pass TKDN, will the iPhone 12 officially enter Indonesia?

iPhone 12. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – Apple has launched the iPhone 12 as its newest product. Interestingly, this device is expected to be launched in Indonesia in the near future.

This message was obtained from the Department of Industry website under the Domestic Content Level (TKDN) Certificate section which shows the iPhone 12.

PT. Apple Indonesia has registered four new iPhones to receive TKDN certificates from the Department of Industry. Which of course indicates that it will officially launch in Indonesia.

The details of the TKDN certificate issued on October 27, 2020 states that four new devices PT. Apple Indonesia uses a domestic share of 30 percent.

This emerges from the TKDN certificate no. 1030 / SJ-IND.8 / TKDN / 10/2020 submitted by PT. Apple Indonesia to the Ministry of Industry.

TKDN Certificate for iPhone 12. (Ministry of Industry)

There were four new iPhone models including the iPhone 12 A2399, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro A2407, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max A2411, and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini A2403.

By receiving this TKDN certificate, it is strongly believed that the iPhone 12 will be officially launched in Indonesia in the near future. Unfortunately, when was there no confirmation.

For your information: New smartphones that want to be officially launched on the Indonesian market must first pass the Ministry of Industry’s TKDN certification test.

Previously PT. Apple Indonesia also received TKDN certification for the new iPad 2020 and iPad Air. This certificate was received yesterday on October 5th, 2020.

In other words, the two new iPad series were also officially launched in Indonesia. And recently, the iPhone 12 is expected to officially slide into the country.

TKDN certificate for the new iPad 2020 (Ministry of Industry)

This is the latest news from PT. Apple Indonesia has registered and received TKDN certificates for the four new iPhones.

But when will the four iPhone 12 series be officially launched in Indonesia? We’ll just wait for the news as it is believed it won’t be long before we get the TKDN certificate.