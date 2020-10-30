Most Popular: Twitter Topic Trending Facts and Harta Tahta Stickers

Twitter illustration. (Unsplash / Sara Kurfeß)

Hitekno.com – Not many people know the uniqueness of Twitter social media internet users, from unique characters to diverse backgrounds.

The conversations between internet users on Twitter arise because of opinion forming and other things.

A Twitter feature that everyone knows but few understand how it works is the trending topic. Here are eight things you should know about trending topics on Twitter.

In addition, the Treasure Throne sticker is booming recently as a sticker for multiple vehicles. Unfortunately, because of this sticker, a couple almost broke up because of something trivial.

The upload of the sticker of the Treasure of the Throne, which almost tore the couple apart, went viral on Monday (October 19, 2020) on Instagram and then uploaded the @ awreceh.id account.

“Which one is Dinda woi” wrote the caption in uploads @ awreceh.id.

1. Mi Watch Lite specifications are published by the FCC

Xiaomi Watch Premium Edition. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi will soon release a new smartwatch, namely Mi Watch Lite. Not so long ago, this brand new Xiaomi device appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, announcing its imminent arrival.

The appearance of Mi Watch Lite on the Federal Communications Commission or the FCC database then reveals some of its specifications along with the new Xiaomi smartwatch design.

Mi Watch Lite is quoted from the GSM arena and is expected to be released as Redmi Watch in several regions, including China.

