NASA finds mysterious molecules in Saturn’s lunar atmosphere. What’s this?

Planet saturn. (Pixabay / Loser)

Hitekno.com – NASA scientists have discovered a strange mysterious mollecus on Titan, Saturn’s largest atmosphere. The US space agency’s discovery is most likely cyclopropenylidene, a combination of carbon and hydrogen.

The discovery by NASA scientists is that this mysterious molecule is believed to make life on Tintan possible.

“Scientists say this simple carbon-based molecule could be a precursor to more complex compounds that could have formed the possibility of life on titanium,” NASA said in a statement CNET quoted on Friday (10/30/2020).

The icy moon with methane lakes is the target of an upcoming NASA dragonfly mission with the goal of looking for signs of past or present life.

A team of scientists led by NASA scientists published research on titanium in the Astronomical Journal this month. Experts made the discovery thanks to observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile.

Dragon-fly. [NASA]

Conor Nixon, NASA’s planetary researcher, described the find as completely unexpected as it was the first time cyclopropenylidene was found in the atmosphere, despite being seen in clouds of gas and dust in space.

Scientists have long suspected that Titan had oceans below its surface and possibly parallel to ancient Earth.

“We see titanium as a real-life laboratory where we can see chemical compounds similar to ancient earth when life was here,” said Melissa Trainer, NASA’s Goddard astrobiologist.

The discovery of cyclopropenylene is not evidence of life on Titan, but adds a new layer of intrigue to many of the mysteries about the moon.

The dragonfly mission aims to find life on Titan. The dragonfly is a twin quadcopter that is 10 feet long and wide.

Titan, Saturn’s moon. [Shutterstock]

Dragonfly was designed to be able to fly as it would make it easier for the vehicle to access the various locations NASA scientists wanted to explore on Titan.

NASA originally planned a mission launch in 2026, but has been postponed to 2027 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the discovery of NASA scientists, the existence of a mysterious mollecus on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, which makes life there possible. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).