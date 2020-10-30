Not always smooth, these 7 Memes Push Rank Mobile Legends will make you laugh!

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / memengak193)

Hitekno.com – For Mobile Legends players, competing for the highest rank is a challenge in itself. This push rank meme from Mobile Legends doesn’t always run smoothly and makes sure players enjoy themselves.

How not, a meme reveals a number of team members who sometimes fall into the noob category, aka not good at it.

In fact, some of us have most likely met toxic gamblers who are very harmful.

Rank Mythic and Glorious Mythic are a measure of how good GG is, or how good a player is at using heroes in Mobile Legends.

Although not everything is like that, sometimes many good players are still trapped in the legendary rank. These players are usually “unlucky” when they are alone and encounter many teams that are a burden.

Mobile Legends logo. (Moonton)

This series of memes can be an example of how difficult it is for GG players to find teammates who have noob skills or maybe even become a burden.

For information, the Mobile Legends rank is divided into seven sequences including: Warrior, Elite, Master, Grand Master, Epic, Legend, and Mythic.

In the highest order there are still levels from Mythic V to Mythic I. When the Mythic Points have reached more than 600, you can inhabit Glorious Mythic.

In the 18th season of Mobile Legends, which began in late September, players competed for push ranks. You have approximately 50 days to fight for positions up to the highest level. Here are 7 Mobile Legends push rank memes that will amuse players:

1. Hey, who likes to meet poisonous Myanmar players?

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / memengak193)

2. The push rank is a disaster when all team members are joking.

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / g_art.custom)

3. Hopefully we will be avoided by “Alufeed” in the push rank.

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / mobilelegendssaga)

4. Hyper Core is always spoiled, especially in the previous update.

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / unexpected.ml)

5. When the noob player asks about any buffs.

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / bry.game)

6. Epic players have a lot to learn.

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / bry.game)

7. If it’s hard to become legendary, do the following:

Meme Mobile Legends. (Instagram / mememobilelegendsid)

Those were the 7 push rank memes in Mobile Legends. Have you ever felt this