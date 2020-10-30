Patents in circulation will Canon make lenses for smartphones?

A patent for Canon camera lenses. (Design clock)

Hitekno.com – The camera is one of the most important elements in a cell phone, but professional camera manufacturers seem to be staying away from this market segment. However, it seems that Canon is interested in making lens accessories for smartphones.

This is in line with a patent discovered by Watch Design, in which Canon apparently owns a patent for a camera lens accessory.

The patent isn’t exactly new as it was filed in 2019 and granted to the company in September of this year.

While patents look attractive, they are not always a guarantee that something new will come.

A patent for Canon camera lenses. (Design clock)

It can be seen from the Ubergizmo page that it looks a little big and thick as the lens accessories patent suggests, but it looks like the bigger size.

Although it can hold a larger glass, it appears to improve the overall image quality.

Furthermore, it does not seem to be dependent on the smartphone camera itself, but to be supported by Canon’s own software.

Interestingly, Sony has already tried something similar in the form of the Sony QX10 and QX100, which were launched in 2013.

While interesting, they never really made it into a camera in a cell phone.

Because of this, it’s still uncertain whether Canon’s idea is appealing, especially given that HP cameras have improved significantly in terms of functionality and quality.