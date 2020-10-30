Photos of school buildings left behind to study from home even make internet users creepy

School building with no activities. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Hitekno.com – If students and teachers conduct their learning activities from home, what is the state of the school with with no activities and activities? Like in this viral post photo on social media.

In the photo, home learning seems to have neglected school buildings during the pandemic.

Several viral photos on social media revealed the condition of a school building with no activity that actually made someone shudder.

Photos of school buildings without these activities only caught attention after being uploaded to awreceh.id on Instagram until they went viral on Saturday 6/13/2020.

As is known, with the corona virus becoming a pandemic, the government has issued a policy to stop all activities in public spaces, including schools.

Teaching and learning activities and even exams were then conducted online to avoid the crowds, which could be a great risk for the spread of the coronavirus, which is still receiving special treatment.

As a result, various school buildings are neglected and in poor condition. Obviously, the school, which is usually overcrowded with students and teachers every day, is suddenly quiet and lonely with no activity.

School building with no activities. (instagram / awreceh.id)

The uploaded photo shows that a school building is overgrown with tall grass, even a tree has fallen and hit the roof of the school building.

Another school is visible in a corridor that is flooded with water. The corridor, which was normally used by many students, suddenly became a pond with a pool of water.

School building with no activities. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Suddenly the fans in the classroom are being used as houses for various animals. Animal droppings decorate the school facilities.

School building with no activities. (instagram / awreceh.id)

The projectors in the classroom are also a target for birds to build their homes. Looking at the location of the projector in the classroom, this place is perfect for birds.

School building with no activities. (instagram / awreceh.id)

Whether because of the cold weather or something, this school floor is a suitable area for mold to grow. Due to the tightness of the tiles, this one fungus managed to grow and emerge from between the floors.

School building with no activities. (instagram / awreceh.id)

It was quite scary to see the state of the school building suddenly being neglected while studying from home. We welcome the new normal and re-opening teaching and learning activities in schools and hope that this will be done soon.

That is the post of the look of the school building that was left behind to study from home. Internet users feel scary when they see it. It got so busy that this portrait went viral on social media.