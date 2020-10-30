The NASA spacecraft successfully detects power surges on Jupiter

Planet Jupiter. (NASA)

Hitekno.com – NASA has detected the appearance of lightning surges in Jupiter’s upper atmosphere, which the Juno spacecraft successfully detected.

This event was first observed on a planet other than Earth.

On earth itself, such flashes of light are caused by thunderstorms with lightning strikes, which produce red tendrils, so-called “sprites”, or shining discs, so-called “elves”.

This Transient Light Event (TLE) is believed to occur on Jupiter as it is known to have its own light storms but has never been seen before.

Last summer, scientists using Junos ultraviolet spectrographs (UPS) to observe the Jupiter aurora were shocked to see the rapidly disappearing ultraviolet rays.

The sprites that occur on the planet Jupiter. The rich hydrogen content makes the waves turn blue. It’s red on earth because of nitrogen [NASA/JPL-CALTECH/SWRI via IFL Science].

“UVS was developed to characterize the beauty of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights. However, we have found UVS images that show not only the Jupiter aurora, but also bright flashes of UV light at unnecessary angles. The more our team analyzes them the more we realize that Juno might have been discovering a TLE in Jupiter, “said Rohini Giles, lead author of the study, as quoted by IFL Science on Friday (10/30/2020).

On Earth, sprites are triggered by thunder from a thunderstorm that rumbles about 100 kilometers and can stretch for 50 kilometers, even if it takes only a few milliseconds. While elves (short for light emission and very low-frequency interference due to electromagnetic pulse sources) appear as flat disks, these can reach a diameter of 320 kilometers, but end immediately.

The team of scientists then looked again for data from the last four years of the Juno mission and found 11 events that were suspected to be TLE because they were observed in the Jupiter region, which is known to form thunder and lightning and last only milliseconds .

Experts ruled out the possibility that this event was just a lightning strike, as it was found 300 kilometers above the cloud of water where Jupiter’s lightning strikes usually form. UVS also detects high hydrogen emissions in flashes of light.

“On Earth, sprites and elves appear reddish due to their interaction with nitrogen in the upper atmosphere. However, on Jupiter, the upper atmosphere is mostly hydrogen, so there is a good chance it will appear blue or pink,” added Giles.

Now scientists know what to look for, and it should be easier to find on Jupiter and other planets known to form lightning bolts like Saturn or the exoplanet HAT-P-11b. Based on this discovery, experts can understand the electrical activity in the planet’s atmosphere. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)