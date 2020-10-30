The Xbox Series X Fridge Contest opens.

Xbox Series X refrigerator. (Xbox)

Hitekno.com – Microsoft’s new game console, the Xbox Series X, was used as a meme when it was first released. However, the company is responding in its own way to the Xbox Series X refrigerator mem.

Microsoft even made the Xbox Series X refrigerator meme a reality. Even opening a competition to get one of those black refrigerators.

Previously, this company had sent the Xbox series X refrigerator to celebrities Snoop Dogg and Youtuber iJustine. And another one will be awarded in this competition.

This news was announced directly through a video trailer on the Xbox YouTube channel. You can win the black fridge by entering competitions.

How do I take part in this competition? Microsoft is only asking you to retweet Tweets from Xbox Twitter accounts with certain hashtags from October 28 to November 4, 2020.

Xbox itself seems to be seriously working on the refrigerator, which originally came from a meme. Not just a question of the shape, which is similar to the new game console.

The Xbox Series X refrigerator comes in exactly the same game console style packaging, only in a larger size. Several ornaments were added from its shape.

When opened, this fridge sounds like an Xbox startup too. And the light inside emits an Xbox series X-style green color.

Some parts are also done in detail, including the top which looks like a vent hole for air to circulate. And the back is as similar to this game console as possible.

Would you like to get a real version of this Xbox Series X fridge meme? Don’t forget to follow the competition and win the only refrigerator.

This is the Xbox Series X Fridge Contest that you can win. For the big fans of Microsoft gaming consoles, this will of course be the case.

Get ready to take part in the competition. Who knows if you will be lucky enough to win the Xbox Series X Fridge?