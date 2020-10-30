This toilet design makes salfok, internet user: just take an adrenaline test

This toilet design makes internet users salfok. (Facebook / People +62)

Hitekno.com – An anti-mainstream room design can usually grab the attention of internet users. This crazy toilet with an unusual design managed to make car internet users look surprised and surprised.

Not only Salfok, internet users also made strange comments about the anti-mainstream toilet.

A Facebook fanpage account called Rakyat +62 shares a photo of a toilet with a staircase next to it.

The post that was shared went viral on Facebook after receiving over 9,500 likes and hundreds of comments from internet users.

This post is unique and gokil and has even been shared 500+ times. In the post you can see a toilet seat that takes a fight to get there.

This toilet design makes internet users salfok. (Facebook / People +62)

The toilet is next to the steps so the person who will use it will have to pass the rung.

The position of the foot on the toilet seat is also quite tight, so you have to be careful when you pass a bowel movement. A bucket placed just above the toilet seat also increases the difficulty.

It is not yet known if this post on toilets was actually used or just for fun. Similar posts, however, have also been shared on overseas fanpage accounts and on the Reddit forum and jokingly labeled “cursed toilet” or “cursed toilet”.

Netizens made funny comments after seeing this anti-mainstream toilet. (Facebook / People +62)

Many internet users on Reddit joke that the toilet can be dangerous if the user is drunk.

Viral posts about the cool toilet design receive various comments from internet users.

“Brojol hurried up three steps of the stairs,” commented Niniez Similikity.

Netizens reply mem. (Facebook / Mamat Susanto)

“It is enough to test the adrenaline for the accuracy with which the place is taken and the recoil is adjusted,” joked Rizki.

“You just have to smell the poop, you have to do parkour first,” replied Alfarisdzaki.

“The true definition of minimalism,” argued Dafa Primary.

That was the post about the crazy toilet design that went viral on Facebook, absurd, right?