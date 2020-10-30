Unusually, these internet users even use washing machines to service ice cubes

Anti-mainstream washing machine function. (Tick Tock)

Hitekno.com – Washing machines are generally used for washing and drying clothes, but recently an internet user discovered another use of washing machines in his home that is against the mainstream.

This internet user uses the washing machine for the unexpected.

The owner of the account, shared on October 26th from the TikTok account @honeylime__, uploaded a video of a washing machine in his house that has a cover with a transparent part.

Instead of being used to wash clothes, the internet user announced that the washing machine was being used by his family as a tool to make ice cream. This turned out to be true because when the owner of the video opened the lid of his washing machine, there was a large circle of ice containers or tubes inside.

These containers are commonly used by ice cream vendors because they can trap cold temperatures to freeze and keep the ice cream.

Switch the washing machine function. [TikTok]

With a washing machine that can rotate at the bottom, the internet user uses it to make rotating ice without having to bother making his own spinning machine.

“Other homes use the washing machine to wash clothes and my home uses it to make ice cream,” the Account Owner wrote in a statement on the video.

The video also shows Internet users scooping ice cream with a special ice cream spoon or scoop and placing it in a plastic container.

According to the account holder, the ice bucket also has its own container and lid so that it is not exposed to soap or scented odor during the rest of the laundry.

The video, which has been viewed more than 340,900 times and liked more than 10,700 times by other TikTok users, has also received various comments from internet users.

“Uh, thanks for the idea so you don’t get tired of walking around,” the @kharida_dwi account wrote.

“I even make an oil spinner in my house. When I fry the chips, I drain the oil,” @ dedirf23 said.

“I guess I don’t think about it. Use the washing machine’s spin effect. Creative,” commented @ yanto1969.

“For those who want to try, please give permission to your mother or wife, they are afraid they will be evicted from the house,” added @ kharisma.shaf.

Upload a video of the washing machine working to save this ice cream and viruses on social media (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)