Viral story of children who transport their mother’s body with the motor. This is the explanation

Immediately after a scene was created for internet users, the video of the motorcycle suddenly went viral on social media. One of them was shared on Thursday (October 30th, 2020) from the Instagram account @ yuni.rusmini.58.

In the video you can hear a video recorder asking what the motorcyclist was wearing. He looked amazed because it looked like a corpse.

“Iki gowo opo give it a try, why is it really artistic (it makes something to try, it’s really scary),” he said, as quoted by Suara.com.

“The Simo area, what are you going to do (what are you bringing with you)”, he continued.

Then a man cut in not far from the video recorder: “Iki wong opo dudu (that person or not)”.

The two seemed to suspect that the driver was carrying someone’s body.

Viral video of children carrying their mother’s body with a gabion on a motorcycle (Instagram / Yuni.Rusmini.58).

In the video, the motorcycle drives through Simo Road, Boyolali, Central Java. In the gabion of his vehicle is a long object wrapped in a finger that looks like a corpse.

As a result, the motorcyclist immediately caught the attention of the public and internet users until it went viral on social media.

After further investigation, it was found that the man who rode the motorcycle was a resident of Kedunglengkong Village, Simo District, Boyolali Regency.

The object he wore in Brongjong is known to be the body of his birth mother. Please note, however, that the man had a mental disorder.

The head of the Criminal Police Department, Iptu Ahmad Masdar Tohari, who represents the Boyolali Police Chief, confirmed this information.

“The person who brought the body had a mental disorder. The body wanted to be buried by the child. Because the residents suspected that it was later helped, cleaned and buried,” he said on Thursday (October 29, 2020) , quoted by Solopos.com – Suara Network. com.

Ahmad said the man’s mother’s body was transported from Jembungan Village, Banyudono District to Duku Selorejo, Kedunglengkong Village, Simo District.

Video of motorcyclists carrying their mother’s body with gabions in Boyolali. – (Instagram / @ nenk_update)

The incident was discovered between 08.00 WIB and 10.00 WIB. The man who carried the body was known as Sutejo, 80. While his late mother is called Ginem Suharti (80).

Suharti died at the home of her daughter, Sri Suyamti, 60, who is in Jembungan Village, Banyudono District. Suharti’s body was transported on a motorcycle with a gabion in the back seat.

At that time, Suharti’s body was immediately taken to Sucen’s grave, Kedunglengkong. However, residents who saw it suggested bringing the body inside for washing first. Around 1 p.m. WIB, the body was buried in the cemetery in Ost-Sucen.

The Simo Sub-District Head Waluyo Jati confirmed the information about the incident. Waluyo said he had received information that Sutejo had been assisted by residents and local village officials and that his mother’s body was buried in Sucen cemetery.

“Sutejo was reported to have not been cleaned when he arrived in Kedunglengkong. He was still fully dressed and wrapped in jarit towels, and was then persuaded to take the body to the funeral home in Selorejo,” he said.

In addition, the village apparatus gathered the residents to wash the body. At about 12.30 p.m. WIB, the body was sent to Suken’s funeral and then buried.

This is the viral story on social media about a child carrying a mother’s body with a gabion on a motorcycle. Fortunately, the community is ready to help. (Suara.com/ Hernawan).