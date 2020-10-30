Viral video of abandoned magnificent buildings, internet users: what do Indigo children see?

Abandoned buildings in Bali. (instagram / kegoblogan.unfaedah)

Hitekno.com – Internet users were delighted with a video showing a grand abandoned building. Quite a few are curious about the tall building until its appearance goes viral on social media.

The video, originally uploaded from the TikTok @hainoppp account, went viral on social media after being reposted on Instagram.

In the video you can see an abandoned building in Bali that is no longer inhabited. According to an investigation, this building was apparently an abandoned hotel in 2002.

TikTok's video about this abandoned building in Bali went viral on social media after the Instagram account @ kegoblogan.unfaedah was uploaded last Sunday (10/11/2020).

In the video, an internet user appears to be recording the condition of an abandoned building that later became known as a hotel in the Bedugul area.

The video description shows that the abandoned building is a hotel whose construction had to be stopped because of the bombing in Bali in 2002.

This building was built in near-perfect shape, but it remains uninhabited so it looks unkempt. Locals call this building the Ghost Palace Hotel.

After this upload was in very bad shape on social media, some internet users asked the indigo kid to see the appearance at this location.

“What indigo kids did you see in this video?” write @ kegoblogan.unfaedah in the upload label.

Some internet users who claim to be indigo said there have been many sightings in the area where the hotel is located.

However, there are also those who do not see any appearance on this abandoned construction site.

“I don’t see anything, my heart is empty,” replied the internet user with the @riduanmn_ account.

“There are so many branches that there is a dimension for their entry and exit at the rich door,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @raflisadeli.

Viral uploads of this abandoned building video that went viral on social media have received thousands of comments from internet users and have been viewed more than 1 million times after uploading.

This is a viral video that caught internet users’ attention and wondered why this magnificent building was abandoned.