Viral video of beautiful girls entering the mall, driving a car and making netizens wonder

Video of cars entering the mall. – (Instagram / @ nenk_update)

Hitekno.com – Viral on social media video of a beautiful girl driving into a mall. Amazingly, he took the vehicle to a mall, then came out and shook his hair.

In the viral video on social media, he left the car in the middle of the mall while this beautiful girl was shopping.

The video of the woman driving the car went viral on social media after being shared by TikTok accounts @bukanwulanwu and @fadlanholao. Two videos from different angles were shared on Instagram @nenk_update.

In the video shared from the @bukanwulanwu account, you can see a white four-wheeled vehicle entering the mall area. The car stopped in front of the supermarket. A woman comes down and tosses her hair.

The video on the @ fadlanholao account shows that he and two of his friends walked to the edge of the mall’s inner building.

After turning the camera, he showed me a car that was going into the mall.

There was also a woman in a white shirt who got out of the car. This woman left while shaking her hair as if showing an impression of arrogance.

The two videos basically show the same scene, just from different angles.

“The car goes in Emol,” wrote the @ nenk_update account in the statement.

The video has been shown more than 59,000 times since it was uploaded on Thursday (October 29, 2020).

There are dozens of comments from internet users. Some thought that the car would be used as a collective exhibition in shopping malls.

You can find the condition of the car entering the mall HERE.

“At least it’s a car that should be an exhibition,” wrote the account @vins_ayu.

“How can it be loaded when the mall is still open,” commented the @desyanass account.

“Don’t wait for him to get richer, just think about it, there is no security, most cars for exhibitions,” the account @yanabaim ​​replied.

Meanwhile, the @ fajar_r22 account says, “The mall is about to close and outlets are still open. If you see it happened that night when people were loading and unloading goods, this is it a car that was exhibited in the mall and exhibited in the mall. Therefore, it can enter the mall. “

This is a viral video on social media. A beautiful girl parks a car in the middle of a mall while shopping. Of course, it makes the internet users excited to see it. (SuaraJogja.id/ Mutiara Rizka Maulina).