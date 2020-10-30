Viral vintage motorcycle posters create nostalgia, Internet users: I had it!

This vintage motorcycle poster makes internet users salfok. (Facebook / Antoni)

Hitekno.com – Old school motorcycles are popular, they even have their own fans. Quite a few who have memories of the past for Nostagie to see. Even a poster can make old memories ring.

How this post from internet users who share vintage motorcycle posters on the Facebook forum is nostalgic.

An internet user with an account named Antoni shares an old motorcycle poster on the INDONESIA TEMPO DOELOE Facebook forum.

He shared a post entitled “Old School Motorcycles Are Still Good Quality, Not Like Today’s Motorcycles”.

The posts that were shared were enough to wow the internet users after more than 1,400 likes and hundreds of comments.

Many old internet users still remember the existence of this motorcycle when it was still a hype in its day.

The poster shows a Suzuki FR80 motorcycle with the advertising words “Practical, strong, safe and comfortable!”.

Next to it is a model showing the Suzuki FR80.

The Suzuki FR80 quoted from Wikipedia is a motorcycle that was manufactured from the early 1970s to the early 1980s.

This motorcycle is very similar to the old Yamaha Mate and Super Cup motorcycles.

The Suzuki FR80 is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder two-stroke engine with 80 cc displacement, which has its own mixing system.

This old school motorcycle uses a kick start mechanism to start the engine.

Suzuki FR80. (WIkipedia / ItsANonStopDisco)

The Suzuki FR80 was one of the most popular Suzuki models in Malaysia and Indonesia at the time.

The old school poster received various comments from internet users.

“Grandma has to be the model (laughing emoticon),” commented Gugum Gumelar.

“Closing the chain shows that people used to think further about the safety and comfort of their users. Old motorcycles all need to have covers, they’re different now,” Edrus said.

“Once a fighting grasshopper had and was called,” answered Eska Prasetya.

“So remember when I went black and went to school in 1987,” recalls Pandy Ugie.

That was the old motorcycle poster that drove internet users into salfok and car nostalgia to go viral on social media. What do you think?