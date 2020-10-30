Vivo is preparing to introduce the new UI system?

New concept Vivo Store 2020. (Doc. Vivo Indonesia)

Hitekno.com – A while back there were rumors that the successor and even “replacement” for Funtouch OS Vivo will be released in the final quarter of 2020. Vivo is now preparing for a developer conference so the news gets stronger.

Previously, Vivo had reportedly developed new in-house software called Origin OS based on leaks from Leaker’s digital chat station.

Rumors are circulating that the software could replace Vivo’s Funtouch operating system.

Quoted from NDTV, the company handed out an invitation from Vivo to a developer conference.

According to Leaker Digital Chat Station, Vivo has confirmed through its official WeChat account that Origin OS will be launched soon.

Even these popular leaks are pretty sure that Vivo will roll out its newest UI system before the end of 2020.

Vivo will hold a developer conference on November 19th. This event is predicted to be the company’s event to introduce the latest UI system.

The developer conference held by Vivo will focus on the introduction of the new operating system, IoT, applications and other topics.

While there is no information on the details of the changes Origin OS will bring, the leaker makes it clear that this is a significant improvement over the current Funtouch operating system.

Digital Chat Station announced that Origin OS will be one of the best Android custom UI skins out there.

Vivo recently performed poorly in Counterpoint’s 2020 Trust Ranking.

According to Counterpoint, only 24 percent of the Vivo HP sold in Q3 2019 through Q2 2020 were updated to Android 10.

Most of them are still using Android 9 Pie and quite a few are still using Android Oreo. If the above news is true, the rework from Funtouch OS to Origin OS could be a positive move by Vivo in terms of providing existing updates.