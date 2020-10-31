4 Latest News: Genshin Impact Update, Steam Halloween Sale 2020 Launches

Genshin Impact. (miHoYo)

Hitekno.com – Genshin Impact is ready to release the new v1.1 update on November 1st, 2020. Which four new characters are given to this game.

In this update, miHoYo not only offers four new characters. However, in a future update, Genshin Impact will introduce a number of new functions and mechanisms.

In addition, there is news about the start of the Steam Halloween Sale 2020. As the name suggests, this event offers massive discounts on PC games.

For horror games in particular, they receive attractive discounts during the Steam Halloween Sale 2020. Suitable for those of you who are looking for some scary games.

Kbar regarding the new Genshin Impact update and the start of the 2020 Steam Halloween Sale are included in the latest news that is busy right now.

Further information can be found in the following four breaking news that HiTekno.com is concerned with today, Saturday (31.10.2020).

1. Genshin Impact Release Update v1.1 on November 11th, add new character?

Genshin Impact. (miHoYo)

Good news for Genshin Impact players as miHoYo will release the v1.1 update for this open world action RPG game. Namely “The New Star Approaching”, the first update to be released on November 11th, 2020.

This new update will be available on November 11th for all platforms that support Genshin Impact, namely PC, Android, iOS and PlayStation 4.

Continue reading…

2. Steam Halloween Sale 2020 begins, it’s time to start looking for horror games

Steam Halloween Sale 2020. (Steam)

Steam Halloween Sale 2020 has started, many PC games are getting massive discounts. Especially the horror games that you can get through this digital distribution.

For information, Steam celebrated a special event by offering discounts on interesting PC games. One of them is Halloween this year.

Continue reading…

3. Far Cry 6 and Rainbox Six quarantine postponed until when?

Far Cry 6. (YouTube / Ubisoft) logo

The effects of the pandemic that hit the world are attacking the gaming industry. Namely, affects the progress of the production of several titles, including Far Cry 6 and Rainbox Six Quarantine

Ubisoft was officially launched to postpone the two new games due to the work situation affected by this pandemic quarantine.

Continue reading….

4th Xbox Series X Fridge Contest Opened, Get Involved!

Xbox Series X refrigerator. (Xbox)

Microsoft’s new game console, the Xbox Series X, was used as a meme when it was first released. However, the company is responding in its own way to the Xbox Series X refrigerator mem.

Microsoft even made the Xbox Series X refrigerator meme a reality. Even opening a competition to get one of those black refrigerators.

Continue reading…

These are the four latest pieces of news that are busy right now, from the new Genshin Impact update that is getting new characters until the start of the 2020 Steam Halloween Sale.