Apple is a leader in the global tablet market, and Samsung is one of them

iPad 8. (Apple)

Hitekno.com – According to research from the International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple leads the global tablet market share of 29.2 percent in the third quarter of 2020 (3rd quarter of 2020). Samsung is in second place, although its market share is also increasing significantly.

The tech giant from South Korea saw the greatest year-over-year growth. But that still wasn’t enough to topple Apple from first position.

According to a report by IDC, Apple shipped 13.9 million tablet units in the third quarter of 2020. Year-on-year, they recorded 17.4 percent growth and led the global tablet market with 29.2 percent.

Overall, however, Apple’s market share fell slightly from 31.1 percent in 2019 to 29.2 percent in 2020 in the same quarter.

Samsung saw an impressive year-over-year growth of 89.2 percent and shipped 9.4 million tablet devices in the third quarter of 2020.

Global tablet market 3rd quarter 2020. (IDC)

They acquired a global market share of 19.8 percent and thus achieved second place. Samsung’s position is up nearly 7 percent from Q3 2019, when it had a 13 percent market share.

Amazon, Huawei and Lenovo took third, fourth and fifth place with market shares of 11.4 percent, 10.2 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

Quoted from NDTV, IDC is quite concerned about US sanctions against Huawei. Despite the sanctions, Huawei’s tablet market can still grow positively in several countries.

Huawei MatePad (Huawei)

Although Huawei’s Android tablets don’t come with GMS (Google Mobile Services), they’ve seen 32.9 percent year-over-year growth.

The five largest brands account for 37.7 million tablet shipments worldwide, out of a total of 47.6 million shipments. Overall, the global tablet market recorded growth of 24.9 percent compared to the previous year.

According to data from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the presence of work, study and leisure due to COVID-19 restrictions is driving demand for basic computing services, including tablets.

As a result, the global tablet market saw positive growth in the third quarter of 2020. Research firms found that consumers spend more money on technology than they do on food, entertainment, and travel.