Celebrate Halloween, the King of Fighters All Star has a new update

The King of Fighters All Star. (Netmarble)

Hitekno.com – Netmarble officially launched The King of Fighters All Star in October 2019. This mobile RPG game doesn’t seem to have played in a year. A new update will be presented along with the anniversary and Halloween celebrations.

This mobile RPG game from ioni has grown rapidly, and players have battled their way through a unique story to relive the historical events of The King of Fighters.

Here are some key stats from Netmarble’s first year of service:

More than 177,990,179 fighters collected from players around the world More than 38,377,409,996,262 in-game gold earned by players worldwide Over 2,934,284,153 total AP used by fans around the world Over 42,540,558 hours of gameplay from all regions covered supported

With this success, Netmarble continues to offer new updates for the mobile game The King of Fighters All Star. Included in this annual celebration and on Halloween.

The King of Fighters All Star. (Netmarble)

As part of this celebratory update, Netmarble has also released various Halloween-themed updates and content for players to enjoy, namely:

Guild Raid – Guild members can now enter a special ‘Guild Dungeon’ and work together to defeat phenomenal raid bosses and earn Imprint Stones, Skill Cards, EXP, capsules and more.

Halloween content:

The new Halloween Gatecrasher Alice, the ALLSTAR variant of Alice, can be collected via the summoning box. A Halloween Rush Dungeon has been added where players can receive a Halloween Night Mary and a Halloween Night Mary special card upon successful completion. Halloween Super Missions are now available where players can get Halloween Night Xiangfei, EXP, Capsule, and Gold upon successful completion. Zombie Rod’s newest ‘Team Relay Dungeon’ has arrived and offers players from rank 40 the opportunity to fight with up to five fighter teams against bosses with Halloween themes for gold, ruby ​​and gold. More! The Halloween check-in event was given a Skill Level Up Card reward.

Platinum Combat Card – This exciting new card can be placed in the second slot of a fighter’s special card to increase the fighter’s stats.

The King of Fighters All Star. (Netmarble)

The King of Fighters All Star features fast-paced action battles in which players battle a variety of enemies, bosses and other team fighters. The excitement of this martial art is complemented by high quality graphics, vibrant colors, and super fast animated movements.

In addition, this game features all of the legendary KOF fighters from ’94 to XIV with more than 130 fighters to collect, as well as many more seasonal events, collaborations with famous IPs like TEKKEN 7 & SAMURAI SHODOWN and various additional content updates. others that can be enjoyed by the players.

The King of Fighters All Star can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store in more than 175 countries and is available in English, Mandarin, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian and German.

This is the new update that Netmarble brings to the King of Fighters All Star as an annual celebration and Halloween.