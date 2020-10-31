Downloaded 1 billion times, Mobile Legends share this free hero

The new Mobile Legends logo. (Facebook / Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Hitekno.com – Moonton just announced and claims that Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has been downloaded 1 billion times. Worldwide on all platforms, be it iOS or Android, this mobile MOBA sets an impressive record.

This announcement will be made via their official Facebook account and also via in-game events.

As a prize for 1 billion downloads, Moonton gave a free hero named Benedetta.

This hero will be available on November 7th, 2020 where players can get it for free if they pre-order it first.

To do this, you need to monitor the Event> Pre-Order or Event Prices> 1 Billion Download Profit menu and sign up on November 7, 2020.

Mobile Legends has been downloaded 1 billion times. (Facebook / Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

It looks like Moonton is preparing a new event too, considering there is a teaser called “The Beginning of the War of Benedetta”. The 1 billion download announcement was interrupted by a video showing the performance stats that Mobile Legends successfully printed.

Benedetta will be MLBB’s 100th Hero and can be obtained for free by pre-ordering. If you pre-order now, players won’t have to spend 599 Diamonds and 32,000 Battle Points to buy them.

“For the 1 billion legends we made. The total playing time was 2.9 million years, the total number of games 9.77 billion times and the total number of kills 978 billion times,” the title wrote on the video that dated Faecbook Mobile Legends account has been shared.

The number of Mythic players in Mobile Legends. (Facebook / Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Surprisingly, it appears that Mobile Legends has 9.8 million Mythic ranked players so far. The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) is also one of the most popular esports competitions in Indonesia.

Data from eSportsChart says MPL Indonesia Season 5 had more than 1.1 million viewers as of April 2020.

In fact, the number of viewers has increased with the sixth season of MPL Indonesia, which closed in mid-October.

Through this match, peak concurrent users (PCU) hit a fantastic number, 2,849,970. That number broke the record for the season 5 grand finale, which drew 1,163,007 viewers.

For fans, Mobile Legends is predicted to have plenty of prizes in store at the upcoming event on November 7, considering that they will be massively celebrating reaching 1 billion downloads.