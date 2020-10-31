Far Cry 6 and Rainbox Six quarantine on hold, until when?

Far Cry 6. (YouTube / Ubisoft) logo

Hitekno.com – The Impact of a Global Pandemic Affecting the Games Industry. Namely, affects the progress of the production of several titles, including Far Cry 6 and Rainbox Six Quarantine

Ubisoft was officially launched to postpone the two new games due to the work situation affected by this pandemic quarantine.

Far Cry 6 itself was originally scheduled to be released on February 18, 2021, but Ubisoft officially announced the postponement of its new game with an uncertain date.

As reported by PC Gamer, the launch of this new game has been postponed to 2021-2022. However, the date and even the month are uncertain.

However, there are initial allegations that Far Cry 6 will be postponed around April 1 to September 30, 2021. However, this is still an early prediction that has not been confirmed by Ubisoft.

Far Cry 6 announcement is postponed. (Ubisoft)

Likewise with Rainbox Six Quarantine, which was originally planned for 2020. However, Ubisoft was forced to postpone it until 2021.

Unfortunately, this French company has not been able to confirm the launch date of their new game. However, it is estimated that it will still be in 2021.

But don’t rule out the possibility that it could be postponed until March 2022. Same goes for Far Cry 6, which could be delayed until next year.

Ubisoft chief Yves Guillemot himself admitted that this problem was due to adjusting the work with quarantine to address the pandemic that hit the world.

The fans have been waiting for the two new Ubisoft games. How about Rainbox Six Quarantine, also curious about the story of Far Cry 6 later.

Rainbox Six quarantine. (Ubisoft)

Ubisoft will launch Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and for PC.

Unfortunately the start has to be postponed due to the pandemic. Although Far Cry 6 and Rainbox Six Quarantine have been waiting for their arrival.