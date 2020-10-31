His right but left turn, the action of this mother makes netizens funny comments

The actions of these carelessly twisting mothers make fun of the internet users’ comments. (TikTok / @t_yana_jr)

Hitekno.com – Some mothers may be known as “unscrupulous” rulers on the streets. The action of the mother, who immediately turned a corner and almost brushed the vehicle next to it, made Internet users Salfok.

Not only Salfok, but also internet users made funny comments to insult this one mother.

TikTok user @t_yana_jr shared a video post entitled “The Power of Emak-Emak”.

The post that was shared successfully went viral after receiving more than 3.3 million views and 137,000 likes.

Thousands of internet users participated in the comments, most of which stressed that the actions of these mothers could be dangerous to other vehicles.

The actions of these carelessly twisting mothers make fun of the internet users’ comments. (TikTok / @t_yana_jr)

“It’s dangerous, ladies, sometimes the right turn turns left,” wrote the caption in the video.

At the beginning of the video we see two actors moving hand in hand. From the right, the mothers tried to overtake the vehicle next to it and turn it at a higher speed.

Internet users were turned into salfok because the right turn signal on the mother’s automatic motorcycle was still on.

But suddenly the mothers cut the line and turned left. The motorcycle on the side braked immediately so it wouldn’t hit the women.

At first these mothers walked downhill with their right turn signals on. (TikTok / @t_yana_jr)

This viral video about the actions of these crazy mothers provoked internet users to post various comments.

“As if I don’t feel guilty (emoticon is crying),” said @shifaolivias_.

“Her mother was very sinful, her feelings reached my pension (smiley emoticon),” wrote @ billybatson1.

These mothers immediately turned left, even though the right turn signal was on. (TikTok / @t_yana_jr)

“Please girl, one day you will be a mother. Please don’t be like that, buddy … wkwkwk” replied @sdngmencarijodoh.

“After careful examination, both are girls. Obviously nothing is wrong. The wrong thing is that the Rujak craftsman who already knows the aquarium is filled with fruits,” joked @fdmrrhmn.

“I was bullied by Emak-Emak. But I was scolded (crying emoticon). And the bitch I didn’t get mad at him. I even got angry at home (crying emoticon),” recalled @mrikajamilah.

To see viral videos about moms getting internet users to comment, you can visit the original post via this link.