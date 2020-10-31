Hit by “Pocong” prank, this boy’s reaction leaves internet users amazed and amused

Hitekno.com – childhood when we were kids, a time when someone was innocent. Affected by a false pocong prank, the reaction of one of the boys surprised internet users.

Not only was it surprised, the internet users were also amused by the quick reaction of the children when they encountered this fake pocong. “Auto Pocong prank goes coconut,” wrote the TikTok fanpage account @nb_misteri.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 10 million views and 630,000 likes. NB Mystery is famous as a fanpage account that shares a number of pranks on counterfeit ghosts.

They already have 182,000 followers on TikTok, while their subscriber has reached 75,000 on YouTube.

There were three children casually walking across the rice fields. They were immediately shocked by the man who pretended to be a pocong.

The two boys in the back immediately scurried away from where one of them threw himself into the river.

Anti-mainstream, the boy in blue in the front position, climbed a coconut tree near the river.

Pretty agile and quick, the boy immediately climbed over the size of an adult disguised as a pocong. Some internet users said they were surprised and amused by the reaction of the boy who decided to climb trees.

However, there were internet users who argued that the boy’s choice made sense, given the possibility that the real pocong could not climb trees.

This Pocong viral prank video received various comments from internet users.

“Why did he even climb a Woi coconut tree (crying emoticon),” commented @kapten_moba.

“Auto champion in climbing Areca, boy … wkwkwk” replied @ erickson111.

“It’s also true, a kid, Pocong shouldn’t be able to climb … haha,” said @ alaytiktok0.

“Gosh, the boy climbed,” said @ riyad46.

“One climbed, one jumped, the other ran into the bushes, not really (laughing emoticon),” wrote @ hafizah849.

