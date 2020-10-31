How to record videos in the zoom without additional applications

Zoom application. (Zoom.us)

Hitekno.com – The Zoom application is becoming increasingly popular for both video conferencing and online meetings. But do you know if there is any way to zoom video without using additional programs?

Recording a video in Zoom during a meeting is very easy, especially when checking the log for incomplete notes. Also for documenting online meetings and other video conferences that can be used for other purposes.

With Zoom, users can record calls regardless of their free or paid accounts. However, if the user only has a free account, they can only save recorded videos on the computer. When the user wants to save recordings in the cloud. User must have a paid account.

Here's how to record video with Zoom:

1. How to record Video Zoom locally on the desktop

Zoom local meeting recordings are available for the Zoom Basic (free) and Zoom Premium (Pro, Business, and Enterprise) accounts. However, local recording is not available on Android or iOS devices.

The only thing that has the ability to record a video call is the host or the person who started the meeting, unless the host allows other users to record the call.

To record Zoom videos locally on the desktop, open the Zoom app. Once the user has started or joined a Zoom meeting, hover over the screen and click the Record button at the bottom of the screen.

When the meeting is over, the user can click the Stop Recording option and allow the Zoom application to access the document files on the user’s computer.

Wait a moment for Zoom to convert files and download them to the desktop. A window with the audio and video files from the Zoom meeting appears. Click on a file to play it or transfer it to another location.

2. How to record zoom videos in the cloud

Unlike local footage, users can record Zoom meetings in the cloud on either a computer or a mobile device. However, users must have a premium account to do this.

In a desktop application the steps are almost the same as local recording. Only when the user clicks the Record button will the user be given the option to Record on this computer or Record in the cloud.

After the recording is processed, the host will receive an email from Zoom. Hosts can notify other users and share access to cloud recordings as needed.

If the user wants to record a Zoom meeting from an Android or iOS device in the cloud, open the Zoom app and join the Zoom meeting. Then click the More option in the lower right corner and click Record.

When the user followed the Zoom meeting and wants to stop recording, click the More option again. The recording will be processed by Zoom and will appear in the My Recording section of the application when complete.

The recording function provided by Zoom is very helpful for users, especially with the ability to record audio and video data from meetings directly on a computer desktop and upload the files to services like Dropbox, Google Drive and even YouTube. Features like this make it easier for users who need to switch to zoom when working remotely.

So you can easily record videos in zoom without the need for additional applications. Good luck. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).