Netflix prices in the US are rising. What about Indonesia?

Netflix app. (Load game)

Hitekno.com – This week it was officially announced that the price of Netflix in the US has gone up. News of the increased subscription fee for the video streaming service was reported by a number of media outlets.

As reported by Digital Trends and CNBC, the Netflix price increase was officially implemented in the US on October 29, 2020. What are the changes?

For the standard package, the Netflix price rises by US $ 1 to 13.99 or around Rp 206,000. In the meantime, the premium package has risen by US $ 2 to US $ 18 or around Rp 265,000. The basic package is still on the table at 9 US dollars (around Rp.). 132,000).

The new subscription fee went into effect on Thursday October 29th for new subscribers. In the meantime, old customers will be charged the new fees over the next few months.

“Old users will receive an email notification and a notification within 30 days of the new price going into effect,” said Netflix.

Netflix illustration. (Unsplash / Sayan Ghosh)

Then what about Indonesia? Has the Netlix price gone up too? Is there an adaptation like in the USA?

Fortunately no. Netflix Indonesia announced via Twitter that the subscription price in Indonesia will not increase.

“This increase only applies in the US. Prices have not changed in Indonesia so far,” wrote Netflix Indonesia on Twitter.

As a result, Netflix prices in Indonesia are still the same for now.

That’s the news that the price of Netflix has gone up in the US, but it’s still the same in Indonesia, it hasn’t gone up. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).