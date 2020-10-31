Ojol Driver asks that orders are not canceled, which affects Internet users

Ojol driver illustration. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Quite a few stories of online motorcycle taxi drivers or motorcycle taxi drivers have grabbed internet users’ attention to go viral on social media. Like that one story that asked the customer not to cancel the order.

The article on social media shows what the interaction is like between Ojol drivers asking customers not to cancel their orders. How the message from the driver to the customer inspires Internet users to read.

The account owner, who was re-shared from the Instagram account @ dramaojol.id on October 29th, uploaded a screenshot of the conversation that took place in the messaging function in the Ojol application.

The message shows the Ojol driver asking his customers not to cancel the order. It was not done without a reason, because he needed additional expenses for his wife, who was about to give birth.

“Afternoon, ma’am. Ma’am, please do not cancel this order because I need my wife’s delivery charges. I will try to get the food as soon as possible,” wrote the Ojol driver.

In addition, the driver strives to provide the best possible service to his customers by delivering food orders to the destination address as quickly as possible.

“I’ll try to get the food to the mother’s house as soon as possible. Later, when I arrive, I’ll let you know via chat, ma’am,” added the Ojol driver.

The message sent by the Ojol driver made internet users feel touched until they went viral on social media.

According to the caption he wrote in the screenshot, the customer could feel the driver’s condition because he was also pregnant.

“This afternoon, GoFood’s order and Masya Allah were very moved to read the father’s message. I feel it because I am pregnant too. Cheer up, sir … I hope the maintenance continues, all matters are eased, the delivery his wife, mother and baby is healthy and perfect … without a single lack of anything. Aamiin, “wrote Internet users.

The upload, which was liked 6,427 times by other Instagram users, has generated various comments. Quite a few internet users also felt emotional and prayed for the Ojol driver.

“MasyaAllah, I hope your assets are running smoothly,” wrote the anisa.khumaeroh account.

“Just like my husband when he was bullying,” said Ayoenlucia.

“Hopefully you will make your wealth easier too, you can take care of all your affairs. Hopefully your wife will make it easier for you to give birth to Aamiin,” commented ria_suci_lestari.

“This is the result because more and more people are canceling orders, be it fictional or for fun, without giving confirmation to the driver,” added Rullihendarsyah.

