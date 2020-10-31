Oops, Elon Musk’s Starlink internet is said to be slower and more expensive

Illustration of a Starlink satellite orbiting the earth providing a high speed internet connection. (University College London / Mark Handley)

Hitekno.com – Starlink, a satellite internet service from SpaceX and Elon Musk, enters public beta. How fast is the internet speed offered by this range of satellites?

The technology offered by Starlink uses a group of satellites in orbit to broadcast an Internet connection to users.

In an email to the beta tester, one potential user wrote, “Expect data rates to be between 50MB / s and 150MB / s and latency between 20ms and 40ms over the next few months.”

The author of the email also claims to have experienced brief periods of no connectivity.

Internet speed problems have been cropping up on Starlink for months. In August 2020, the Starlink test conducted by Ookla showed download speeds between 11 Mbit / s and 60 Mbit / s, while upload speeds were between 5 Mbit / s and 18 Mbit / s. The latency test shows a range between 31 ms and 94 ms.

Image of Starlink satellites being linked together. (University College London / Mark Handley)

SpaceX has already mentioned that the download speed will be up to 1 Gbps with latencies between 25 and 35 ms.

The private aerospace company launched a new wave of satellites back in October, bringing the total number of aircraft in low-earth orbit to over 800.

The company’s website states that Starlink will provide high-speed broadband Internet in places where network access is unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.

However, the prospect also wrote in the email that Starlink’s internet connection was also expensive.

“The Starlink Phased Array User Terminal and installation of a tripod and wireless router cost $ 499 and a monthly subscription fee of $ 99,” the email said.

SpaceX logo illustration. (YouTube / SpaceX)

The email reported by the Independent on Friday (10/30/2020) did not mention any data restrictions on the service and SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment.

In early 2015, Elon Musk said that Starlink user terminals would likely have a price tag of $ 100 to $ 300.

The company is now releasing apps for beta users on the App Store and Google Play Store. The app falls under Starlink’s Better Than Nothing beta program with initial services for the US and Canada.

This is the Starlink internet service that is said to be slower but expensive. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).